uPlexa (UPX) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. uPlexa has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $37,415.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

