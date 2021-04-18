Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,700 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the March 15th total of 107,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Urban One has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 25.59% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

