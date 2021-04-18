US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,800 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 953,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $26.69 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $241.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.00 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. Analysts forecast that US Ecology will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 57.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 10.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.