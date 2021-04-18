USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

USAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of USAC opened at $16.01 on Friday. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.47.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. The company had revenue of $158.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.12%. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently 7,000.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

