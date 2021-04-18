v.systems (VSYS) Hits Market Capitalization of $118.70 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, v.systems has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $118.70 million and $9.86 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About v.systems

Get v.systems alerts:

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,179,174,843 coins and its circulating supply is 2,255,566,379 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for v.systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for v.systems and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.