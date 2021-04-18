Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 710 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.23.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,766,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,460,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $82.40 and a 1 year high of $161.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,545. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

