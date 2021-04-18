Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,388 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.0% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 338,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $77.91 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $77.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.60.

