Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 7.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $40,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 167,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 38,784 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,520 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000.

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,602,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

