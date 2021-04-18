Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 11.8% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $21,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $51.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.