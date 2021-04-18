Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 10.6% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VUG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.47. The stock had a trading volume of 902,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.07 and a twelve month high of $276.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

