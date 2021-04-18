Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.1% of Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VHT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $237.79 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $181.62 and a 12 month high of $237.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

