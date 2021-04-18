Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lessened by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

BSV stock opened at $82.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

