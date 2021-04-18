Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 7.4% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management owned 0.13% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,160,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.73. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

