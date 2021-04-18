Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.0% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $82,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after acquiring an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after acquiring an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $383.08. The company had a trading volume of 93,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,992,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.70 and a 200-day moving average of $341.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $382.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

