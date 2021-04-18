Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,339 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 33,016 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.07. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $84.22 and a 1-year high of $89.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

