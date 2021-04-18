Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 1.2% of Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,682,528. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.