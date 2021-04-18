Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.15. 3,001,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.07. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $64.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

