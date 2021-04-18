Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 6.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,402 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 670,199 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $135.87 and a 1-year high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.