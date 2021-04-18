Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $216.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.