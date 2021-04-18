Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Jacobsen Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Jacobsen Capital Management reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,030 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 12.3% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.35. 2,444,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,132. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.98 and a 12-month high of $134.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.66.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

