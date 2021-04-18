VAULT Price Hits $9.12 (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for $9.12 or 0.00015976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $3.46 million and $7,071.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00281787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004380 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.65 or 0.00726419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,166.18 or 1.00148755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.00874083 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,913 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

