VAULT (VAULT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,519.00

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. VAULT has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $6,519.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00016011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VAULT has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00065530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.43 or 0.00275999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.78 or 0.00711180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,367.25 or 1.00250275 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.62 or 0.00839457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,619 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VAULT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

