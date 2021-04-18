Veil (VEIL) Price Hits $0.0253

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Veil has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Veil has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,368.06 or 0.99943832 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00038092 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.34 or 0.00548478 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.99 or 0.00398919 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.63 or 0.00861047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00129062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004079 BTC.

About Veil

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

