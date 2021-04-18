Veles 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $210.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Veles has traded 33.2% lower against the dollar. One Veles coin can currently be bought for $0.0636 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. Veles has a market capitalization of $81,652.99 and approximately $210.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,886.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,252.79 or 0.03960112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,019.62 or 0.01792353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.50 or 0.00491324 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00609466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.47 or 0.00580921 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00066138 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $260.27 or 0.00457515 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Veles Coin Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,452 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,780 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

