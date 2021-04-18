Venus Price Tops $77.64 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Venus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $77.64 or 0.00136262 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a market capitalization of $735.70 million and $141.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Venus has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.81 or 0.99903716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 152.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,312 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

