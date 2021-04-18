Verde Capital Management Acquires 2,794 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.9% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.97. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $112.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.15.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

