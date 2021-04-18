Verde Capital Management Has $1.70 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.7% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $370.86. The company had a trading volume of 49,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,014. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.