Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,567 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises approximately 5.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $78.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,577,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,409. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The company has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

