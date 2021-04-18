Verge Price Up 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $951.41 million and $151.49 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.27 or 0.00486648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,445,968,149 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

