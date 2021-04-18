Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,811 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,031,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock worth $13,677,453. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.43.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,020,557. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.65 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

