Veriti Management LLC Buys 1,763 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,071 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Veriti Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.14. 289,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.87 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

