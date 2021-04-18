Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in AT&T by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 27,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 50,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 249,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,483,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $28.98. The company has a market capitalization of $213.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

