Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 5,116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,248 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMAT. B. Riley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.76.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 141,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,592,364. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.