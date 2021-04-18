Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,321 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.8% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.