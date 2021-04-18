Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Corrado Advisors LLC

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 50.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,567 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.2% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,862,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,943,641. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

