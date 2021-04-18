Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 46,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,794 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,825,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

