VerusCoin Price Tops $1.39 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 18th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002436 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $85.62 million and approximately $59,936.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 46.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00281046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004385 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00028411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.81 or 0.00727425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,024.40 or 1.00241572 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.98 or 0.00868362 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,788,505 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

