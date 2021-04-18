VestChain Market Cap Reaches $8.89 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, VestChain has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market cap of $8.89 million and approximately $7,201.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VEST is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VestChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

