VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Hits $55.74 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $55.74 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00072082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $392.97 or 0.00688906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091158 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00042778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

