Vidya (VIDYA) Market Cap Tops $8.87 Million

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Vidya has a total market cap of $8.87 million and $781,330.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00069312 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.38 or 0.00677494 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.08 or 0.00089196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Vidya is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,358,421 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

