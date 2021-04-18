Vipstar Coin (VIPS) 1-Day Volume Hits $294.00

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Vipstar Coin has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $294.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000708 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001132 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 763.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.