Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of VRDN opened at $14.76 on Friday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($4.04).

A number of analysts have recently commented on VRDN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high-unmet medical need. Its four lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous and ocular fibrosis, which is in Phase II clinical trial; MRG-229, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG- 110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells, which has completed two Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of heart failure, wound healing, and other ischemic disease in the United States and Japan.

