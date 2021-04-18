Vivid Financial Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,050 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,425. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.11. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $74.42.

