Vivid Financial Management Inc. Buys 23,250 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 93,783.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 136,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135,986 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 16,848 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 452.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWA stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $26.20. 39,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,870,884. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.26. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $26.26.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

