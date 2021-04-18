Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 1.3% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.77 on Friday, reaching $393.40. The company had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.31 and its 200-day moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

