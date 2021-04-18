Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $3.14 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 10,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.67. 6,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,664. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.71. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

