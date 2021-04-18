Vivid Financial Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 44,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,039 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.87.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

