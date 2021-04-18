Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 132,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,000. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 1.77% of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 100,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 81,702 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $479,000.

SCHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,035. Schwab 5-10 YearCorporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $55.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.74.

