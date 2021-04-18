Vivid Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 148,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,552,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. 1,774,791 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.