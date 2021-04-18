Vivid Financial Management Inc. Sells 15,364 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vivid Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,329,000 after buying an additional 38,135 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,311 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.